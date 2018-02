Feb 8 (Reuters) - VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB:

* VICORE PHARMA ACQUIRES SHARES IN I-TECH

* ‍HAS ACQUIRED SHARES IN I-TECH AB FROM AN EXISTING SHAREHOLDER WITH LONG OWNERSHIP HISTORY IN COMPANY.​

* ‍HOLDS 26.5% OF SHARES IN I-TECH WHICH IS AN INCREASE FROM PREVIOUS 21% OWNERSHIP AFTER ACQUISITION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)