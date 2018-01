Jan 29 (Reuters) - Victory Capital Holdings Inc:

* VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC SEES IPO OF 11.7 MILLION CLASS A COMMON STOCK PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $17 AND $19 PER SHARE – SEC FILING‍​

* VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC SAYS IT ADDS SANDLER O'NEILL + PARTNERS, L.P. TO ITS LIST OF UNDERWRITERS TO IPO‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2DVSBxz) Further company coverage: