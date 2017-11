Nov 27 (Reuters) - Videocon D2h Ltd:

* VIDEOCON D2H LTD QTRLY ARPU CAME IN AT INR 212‍​

* VIDEOCON D2H LTD - QTRLY REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS INR 8.35 BILLION VERSUS INR 7.76 BILLION ‍​

* VIDEOCON D2H LTD QTRLY DILUTED EARNING PER SHARE (NOT ANNUALIZED) OF ₹ 0.37

* VIDEOCON D2H LTD -‍​ COMPANY ADDED 0.45 MILLION GROSS SUBSCRIBERS AND 0.21 MILLION NET SUBSCRIBERS DURING Q2 FY18