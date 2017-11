Nov 29 (Reuters) - VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP:

* 9-MONTH PROFIT (BEFORE TAXES) INCREASES AROUND 10 PERCENT TO EUR 331 MILLION‍​

* HAD A COMBINED RATIO OF 97.3 PERCENT IN FIRST TO THIRD QUARTERS OF 2017 (2016: 97.9 PERCENT).‍​

* 9-MONTH PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 266.2 MILLION EUR, UP 15.2 PERCENT

* 9-MONTH GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS ROSE BY 2.7 PERCENT TO EUR 7,153 MILLION‍​