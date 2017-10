BRIEF-Viex Capital Advisors​ says Babcock & Wilcox Board must take immediate action to monetize assets,make cost reductions

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

* Viex Capital Advisors​ says Babcock & Wilcox Board must take immediate action to monetize assets,make cost reductions - ‍SEC filing

* ‍Viex Capital Advisors-reiterate belief significant value exists in Babcock & Wilcox shares based on strong global position in industrial,power,renewable businesses

* ‍Viex Capital Advisors - reports 8.4 percent stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of October 25 versus previously reported stake of 6.4 percent as of October 2

* Viex Capital-may seek to reconstitute Babcock & Wilcox Board at annual meeting if Board doesn't present "credible" cost reductions plan in Q3 call