BRIEF-Vifor Pharma raises 2017 ‍net sales and EBITDA guidance

Aug 8 (Reuters) - VIFOR PHARMA AG:

* VIFOR PHARMA REPORTS STRONG H1 2017 RESULTS AND RAISES GUIDANCE

* ‍NET SALES AND EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR 2017 RAISED AND POSITIVE OUTLOOK CONFIRMED​

* H1 ‍SIGNIFICANT REVENUE GROWTH WITH NET SALES OF CHF 625.7 MILLION, UP 13.6%​

* ‍H1 EBITDA EXCLUDING LAUNCH AND RAMP-UP COSTS OF VELTASSA(®) INCREASED TO CHF 252.3 MILLION, UP 20.2%​

* ‍STRONG GROWTH REPORTED IN EACH OF THREE MEDIUM-TERM STRATEGIC GROWTH DRIVERS - FERINJECT(®), VIFOR FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMA (VFMCRP) AND VELTASSA(®)​

* ‍NET SALES EXPECTED TO GROW BY MORE THAN 10% IN 2017

* ‍EBITDA EXCLUDING COSTS TO SUPPORT LAUNCH AND RAMP-UP OF VELTASSA(®) EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 10% IN 2017​