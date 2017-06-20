BRIEF-Vigil Health Solutions reports quarterly earnings per share C$0.083

June 20 (Reuters) - Vigil Health Solutions Inc-

* Vigil Health Solutions reports record earnings and revenue for fiscal 2017

* Vigil Health Solutions Inc - at March 31, 2017 vigil had a backlog of approximately $2.44 million compared to $3.28 million at march 31, 2016

* Vigil Health Solutions Inc qtrly revenue c$1.8 million versus c$1.2 million

* Vigil Health Solutions Inc qtrly earnings per share c$0.083

* Vigil Health Solutions - believes it has adequate funding to complete its marketing, sales and research and development objectives for fiscal 2018