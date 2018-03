March 8 (Reuters) - NASDAQ HELSINKI OY:

* VIKING ACQUISITIONS CORP. LAUNCHES A VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN TECNOTREE

* ‍PRICE OFFERED FOR EACH SHARE VALIDLY TENDERED IN TENDER OFFER WILL BE EUR 0.10 IN CASH.​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TECNOTREE HAS UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS TO ACCEPT OFFER​ Source text: bit.ly/2HhkAps