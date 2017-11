Nov 17 (Reuters) - VIKING LINE ABP:

* Q3 SALES EUR ‍160.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 159.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍21.3​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 25.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍ASSESSMENT IS THAT OPERATING INCOME FOR 2017 WILL DECLINE COMPARED TO OPERATING INCOME FOR 2016​

* ‍PRESSURE ON PRICES AND VOLUMES WILL HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON NET SALES REVENUE PER PASSENGER​

* ‍BUNKER PRICES ARE STILL EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER THAN IN 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)