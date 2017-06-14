FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Viking Therapeutics announces $4.3 mln registered direct offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Viking Therapeutics Inc:

* Viking Therapeutics announces $4.3 million registered direct offering

* Under terms of purchase agreement Viking has agreed to sell approximately 3.7 million shares of its common stock

* In a concurrent private placement, co has agreed to issue warrants to purchase up to about 2.8 million shares of its common stock

* Combined purchase price for 1 registered share of stock, 1 unregistered warrant to purchase 0.75 of unregistered share of stock to be $1.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

