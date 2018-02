Feb 1 (Reuters) - Viking Therapeutics Inc:

* VIKING THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* VIKING THERAPEUTICS - INTENDS TO OFFER AND SELL, SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING

* VIKING THERAPEUTICS INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF ITS VK5211, VK2809 AND VK0214 PROGRAMS