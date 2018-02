Feb 27 (Reuters) - Vilkyskiu Pienine Ab:

* SAYS ‍SALES OF GROUP ON 2017 EUR 113.6 MILLION, UP 25.5 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO​

* SAYS ‍IN 2017 GROUP EARNED NET PROFIT EUR 6.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO​ Source text : bit.ly/2EVza5j Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)