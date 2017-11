Nov 13 (Reuters) - VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB :

* CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR OCTOBER 2017 EUR 9.95 MILLION UP 2PCT VERSUS OCTOBER LAST YEAR

* SALES OF FOR PERIOD JAN- OCT 2017 EUR 97.0 MILLION UP 31 PERCENT VERSUS LAST YEAR