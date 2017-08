June 12 (Reuters) - VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB:

* ‍CONSOLIDATED SALES OF COMPANY FOR MAY 2017 AMOUNTED TO 9.6 MILLION EUR - 33% INCREASE COMPARING TO MAY 2016​

* SALES OF COMPANY FOR PERIOD JANUARY - MAY 2017 AMOUNTED TO 45.9 MILLION EUR - 56% INCREASED COMPARING TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)