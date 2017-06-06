FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Village Farms International and Emerald Health form joint venture for large-scale greenhouse cannabis production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Village Farms International Inc:

* Village Farms International and Emerald Health form joint venture for large-scale greenhouse cannabis production

* Village Farms International Inc- Emerald will initially contribute an aggregate of $20 million in cash to fund conversion of initial Greenhouse

* Village Farms International Inc- each party will have a 50pct ownership stake in joint venture

* Village Farms International - under terms, co to initially contribute 1.1 million-square foot greenhouse facility in Delta, British Columbia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

