Oct 2 (Reuters) - Village Roadshow Ltd

* Sale of stake in Golden Village Singapore

* Net proceeds to VRL are anticipated to be about A$165 million, realising a net profit after tax of about A$150 million

* Proceeds of sale will initially be used to reduce VRL’s debt levels

* Signed agreement to sell 50 percent stake in Singapore Cinema Exhibition Business, to Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment