BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie lowers FY consolidated sales guidance to 4 pct

Feb 27 (Reuters) - VILMORIN & CIE SA:

* REG-VILMORIN & CIE : SALES AND RESULTS FOR THE 1ST SEMESTER 2017-2018

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2017-2018: OBJECTIVE FOR BUSINESS GROWTH READJUSTED AT 4%

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2017-2018: OBJECTIVE FOR CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN RATE MAINTAINED​

* H1 EBITDA EUR 55.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 75.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 460.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 503.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​37.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 38.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)