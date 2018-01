Jan 10 (Reuters) - Vince Holding Corp:

* VINCE HOLDING CORP. PROVIDES HOLIDAY SALES PERFORMANCE UPDATE

* VINCE HOLDING CORP - FULL-PRICE STORES, ECOMMERCE BUSINESS COMBINED DELIVERED A COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE OF 15.9% FOR NINE-WEEK PERIOD ENDED DEC 30

* VINCE HOLDING - WHOLESALE SEGMENT SHIPMENTS WERE DOWN “SLIGHTLY” DURING NINE-WEEK PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 30, 2017 AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: