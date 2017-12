Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vince Holding Corp:

* REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q3 SALES ROSE 4.1 PERCENT TO $79.1 MILLION

* - NET INVENTORY AT END OF Q3 OF FISCAL 2017 WAS $51.4 MILLION COMPARED TO $34.4 MILLION AT END OF Q3 OF FISCAL 2016

* QTRLY ‍COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4.4PCT, INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SALES, DUE TO AN INCREASE IN AVERAGE UNIT RETAIL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: