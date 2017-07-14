FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 days ago
BRIEF-Vince Holding says Vince Llc enters agreement with Rebecca Taylor
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 14, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Vince Holding says Vince Llc enters agreement with Rebecca Taylor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Vince Holding Corp:

* Vince Holding says Vince, Llc entered agreement with Rebecca Taylor, Inc relating to purchase, resale of certain vince branded finished goods - SEC filing

* Vince Holding-deal ‍whereby Rebecca Taylor agreed to purchase Vince Goods from approved suppliers pursuant to purchase orders issued to such suppliers ​

* Vince Holding - deal whereby vince agreed to purchase such Vince goods from Rebecca Taylor pursuant to purchase orders issued to RT at price specified

* Vince Holding Corp - Vince Price is at all times equal to 103.5 percent of Rebecca Taylor, Inc price

* Vince Holding-in event Vince fails to make timely payment for Vince Goods, RT has right to liquidate goods in manner and at price it deems appropriate Source text: (bit.ly/2vjRBvh) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.