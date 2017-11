Nov 3 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc

* Vintage Capital Management LLC reports 5.9 percent stake in Rent-A-Center Inc as of November 3 - SEC filing‍​

* Vintage Capital Management LLC says purchased rent-a-center inc shares of common stock for investment purposes

* Vintage Capital Management LLC says on Nov 3, submitted letter to Rent-A-Center board containing non-binding proposal to acquire co for $13/share Source text : (bit.ly/2zgEzUS) Further company coverage: