Dec 12 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc:

* VINTAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 14.9 PERCENT STAKE IN BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC AS OF DECEMBER 7 - SEC FILING

* VINTAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS PURCHASED BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES Source: (bit.ly/2yiFOyq) Further company coverage: