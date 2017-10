Oct 2 (Reuters) - Viper Energy Partners Lp

* Viper Energy Partners Lp, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., provides third quarter 2017 production update

* Viper Energy Partners Lp - ‍production for Q3 of 2017 was 12.6 MBOE/D​

* Viper Energy Partners Lp - ‍Q3 production volumes on Diamondback operated properties were not affected by Hurricane Harvey​