2 months ago
BRIEF-Vipshop to sell 4.48 pct stake in SRP Groupe
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 19, 2017 / 4:06 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Vipshop to sell 4.48 pct stake in SRP Groupe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Vipshop Holdings Ltd:

* Launched sale of remaining shares of SRP Groupe representing c.4.48 pct of share capital and 3.11 pct voting rights of the co via ABB

* Bookbuilding will start immediately. The results of the placement will be announced after the close of the bookbuilding process

* Following completion of the placement, the seller will no longer hold any shares in the company

* David Gu expected to tender his resignation as a director of the company on the settlement date of the placement with immediate effect Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

