Nov 28 (Reuters) - VIQ Solutions Inc:

* VIQ ANNOUNCES PROFITABLE THIRD QUARTER RESULTS, DRIVEN BY 39% YEAR OVER YEAR REVENUE GROWTH

* VIQ SOLUTIONS INC - ‍REVENUE FOR QUARTER WAS $3.2M COMPARED TO $2.2M IN 2016, AN INCREASE OF 45%​

* VIQ SOLUTIONS - ‍ADJUSTED NET INCOME WAS $77,018 FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 AS COMPARED TO A LOSS OF $264,712 FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: