Feb 18 (Reuters) -

* VIRGIN HYPERLOOP ONE SAYS INDIAN STATE OF MAHARASHTRA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CO; INTENT TO BUILD FIRST HYPERLOOP ROUTE IN INDIA BETWEEN PUNE AND MUMBAI

* VIRGIN HYPERLOOP ONE SAYS PUNE-MUMBAI ROUTE TO SUPPORT 150 MILLION PASSENGER TRIPS PER YEAR; CONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN WITH AN OPERATIONAL DEMONSTRATION TRACK Source text : bit.ly/2Cvf13X