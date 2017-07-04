BRIEF-Virgin Money says does not lend to unsecured personal loan markets​

July 4 (Reuters) - Virgin Money:

* ‍Notes Prudential Regulation Authority's statement on consumer credit​

* ‍Has a high quality credit card book and does not lend in unsecured personal loan or motor finance markets​

* Has robust governance, tightly controlled risk appetite for prime credit card lending, more demanding affordability requirements than market

* "Our models and assumptions are regularly reviewed and externally validated as part of our ongoing governance and control framework"​

* ‍"Have always focused on prime segment of card market and have a stringent policy of no down-selling" - CEO​