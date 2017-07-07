FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Virtu Financial, on June 30 orchestra borrower, entered into escrow credit agreement with lenders party thereto and JPMorgan Chase Bank
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 7, 2017 / 9:44 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Virtu Financial, on June 30 orchestra borrower, entered into escrow credit agreement with lenders party thereto and JPMorgan Chase Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc:

* Virtu financial - on june 30 orchestra borrower, unit of co entered into escrow credit agreement with lenders party thereto and jpmorgan chase bank n.a

* Virtu financial inc - escrow credit agreement provides for a $610.0 million term - sec filing

* Virtu financial inc - units amended and restated existing credit agreement which provides for a $540.0 million first lien senior secured term loan

* Virtu financial - term loan facility matures on december 30, 2021

* Virtu financial inc - existing revolving facility matures on earlier of april 15, 2018 and date of escrow assumption

* Virtu financial - under amended, restated credit agreement, borrower may request incremental term loan facilities in an amount of up to $200 million Source text (bit.ly/2tzfCyY) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.