5 days ago
BRIEF-Virtu Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.01
#Financials
August 8, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Virtu Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc

* Virtu announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue fell 16.8 percent to $144.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Virtu Financial - as of June 30, 2017, Virtu had total long-term debt outstanding in an aggregate principal amount of $1,681.1 million​

* Virtu Financial - ‍as of June 30, 2017, had $165.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, $1,119 million in restricted cash held in escrow to fund KCG acquisition​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted net trading income decreased 27.7% to $74.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

