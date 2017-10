Oct 10 (Reuters) - VirtualArmour International Inc

* VirtualArmour International Inc - ‍has appointed John Donaldson as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 9th

* VirtualArmour International Inc - ‍Donaldson will take over from interim CFO, Todd Kannegieter - who will remain in his position as company CEO​