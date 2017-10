Oct 20 (Reuters) - Virtus Health Ltd:

* Acquisition of a further 15% of Sims IVF Group

* Acquired further 15% stake in Sims IVF Group for EUR 4.8 million through unit Virtus Health Ireland Ltd​

* Acquisition ‍brings Virtus' ownership of Sims IVF Group to 85%​