BRIEF-Virtus Investment Partners Announces Investment In Sustainable Growth Advisers

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Virtus Investment Partners Inc:

* VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN SUSTAINABLE GROWTH ADVISERS

* VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY MAJORITY INTEREST IN SUSTAINABLE GROWTH ADVISERS

* VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS - EXPECTS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION USING BALANCE SHEET RESOURCES, AVAILABLE CAPACITY ON CREDIT FACILITY, AMONG OTHERS

* VIRTUS INVESTMENT - WOULD PURCHASE EQUITY INTEREST HELD BY ESTANCIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT & A PORTION OF EQUITY HELD BY SGA'S PARTNERS