FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Virtusa says Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 8, 2017 / 11:44 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Virtusa says Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Virtusa Corp-

* Virtusa announces second quarter 2018 consolidated financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 revenue $248.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $237.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41 to $0.47

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.50 to $1.62

* Sees Q3 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.21 to $0.27

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $998 million to $1.011 billion

* Sees Q3 2018 revenue $256 million to $262 million

* Virtusa Corp - ‍anticipates a total restructuring charge of $0.7 million in second half of fiscal year 2018 related to resource optimization initiatives​

* Virtusa Corp - ‍FY 2018 GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $0.73 to $0.85​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.