BRIEF-Visa Inc reports ‍​qtrly GAAP share of $0.90

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Visa Inc:

* Qtrly gaap net income of $2.1 billion or $0.90 per share

* Qtrly ‍​net operating revenues of $4.9 billion, an increase of 14%

* Qtrly payments volume growth, on a constant dollar basis and excluding Europe co-badge volume, was 10% over the prior year

* Qtrly cross-border volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, was 10% over the prior year

* Qtrly total Visa processed transactions increased 13% over the prior year

* Will continue to make strategic investments that will “further strengthen franchise” in Europe and globally‍​

* ‍​Sees annual Class A common stock earnings per share growth in mid-40’s on a GAAP nominal dollar basis for FY 2018

* Sees FY 2018 net revenue growth of high single digits on a nominal dollar basis, with about 0.5 to 1 ppt of positive foreign currency impact

* Outlook for FY 2018 includes Visa Europe integration expenses of about $60 million for full-year

* Sees FY 2018 client incentives as a percentage of gross revenues: 21.5% to 22.5% range

* Sees FY 2018 annual operating margin to be in the high 60s

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $4.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.00, revenue view $19.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 annual diluted Class A common stock EPS growth at high end of mid-teens on adjusted, non-GAAP nominal dollar basis‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2xlddc5) Further company coverage: