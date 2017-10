BRIEF-Viscom H1 EBIT up at EUR 5,701 thousand ​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - VISCOM AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: VISCOM AG CONTINUES STABLE GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 AND RAISES FULL-YEAR FORECAST FOR 2017

* H1 EBIT: EUR 5,701 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 2,001 THOUSAND, +184.9 %)​

* ‍REVENUE OF EUR 39,895 THOUSAND IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, UP 27.8 % ON SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 31,209 THOUSAND)​

* NOW FORECASTING FY REVENUE OF EUR 87 MILLION - EUR 92 MILLION AND AN EBIT-MARGIN OF BETWEEN 14 % AND 16 %