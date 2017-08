July 26 (Reuters) - Visiativ SA :

* H1 REVENUE EUR 55.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 46.4MLN YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS FY 2017 OBJECTIVES

* IN MARCH VISIATIV ANNOUNCED IT HAD ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS ACQUIRE MAJORITY STAKE IN INTERACTIV' TECHNOLOGIES

* SAYS CO AND INTERACTIV' TECHNOLOGIES DECIDED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT NOT TO CONTINUE THIS OPERATION Source text : bit.ly/2v8lFyc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)