Nov 16 (Reuters) - VISIATIV SA:

* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE OF € 15.1 MILLION, WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO € 17.3 MILLION IN CASE OF FULL EXERCISE OF THE EXTENSION CLAUSE‍​

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE: € 30 PER SHARE

SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FROM NOVEMBER 23 TO DECEMBER 4, 2017