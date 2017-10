Oct 10 (Reuters) - VISIBILIA EDITORE SPA

* SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT WHEREBY BRACKNOR HAS UNDERTAKEN TO SUBSCRIBE CUM WARRANT CONVERTIBLE BOND, DIVIDED INTO 6 TRANCHES‍​

* SAYS AGREEMENT VALUE IS EUR 3 MILLION

* SAYS ISSUE OF LOAN SHALL BE DIVIDED INTO 6 TRANCHES OF 50 BONDS EACH FOR INDIVIDUAL VALUE OF EUR 500,000