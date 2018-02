BRIEF-Vista Outdoor Posts Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.13

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Vista Outdoor Inc:

* VISTA OUTDOOR ANNOUNCES SOLID FY18 THIRD QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.94

* Q3 SALES FELL 11 PERCENT TO $581 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50 TO $0.60

* SEES FY 2018 LOSS PER SHARE $0.90 TO $1.00

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.24 BILLION TO $2.26 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07, REVENUE VIEW $565.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $65 MILLION

* VISTA OUTDOOR RAISES FY18 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FREE CASH FLOW

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57, REVENUE VIEW $2.25 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY18 FREE CASH FLOW IN A RANGE OF $175 MILLION TO $185 MILLION

* SEES FY18 INTEREST EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $50 MILLION