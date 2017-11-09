BRIEF-Vista Outdoor reports Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.34

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Vista Outdoor Inc:

* Announces FY18 second quarter operating results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 loss per share $2.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $587 million versus I/B/E/S view $588.8 million

* Revises FY18 financial guidance​

* During quarter we recorded an impairment of intangible assets of $152 million in our outdoor products segment​

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.60

* Sees ‍FY18 sales in a range of $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion​

* Sees ‍FY18 capital expenditures of approximately $65 million​

* Sees ‍FY18 free cash flow in a range of $155 million to $175 million​

* Announcing intention to sell the Bollé, Serengeti and Cébé brands in the sports protection business‍​

* Decided to eliminate the shooting sports segment president position‍​

* ‍“Ongoing promotional activity combined with high inventory trends in our wholesale channels contributed to a challenging quarter”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: