Oct 5 (Reuters) - VISTAL GDYNIA SA

* SAYS FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY‍​

* SAYS IS IN TALKS WITH BUSINESS PARTNERS TO SOLVE DIFFICULT SITUATION OF ITS GROUP

* SAYS AS IT HAD EARLIER FILED MOTION TO OPEN REHABILITATION PROCEEDINGS, THIS MOTION WILL BE CONSIDERED FIRST