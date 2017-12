Dec 11 (Reuters) - VISTAL GDYNIA SA:

* ITS UNIT, VISTAL STOCZNIA REMONTOWA, REACHES AGREEMENT WITH PKO BP ON PAYMENT OF 9 MILLION ZLOTY DEBT

* ITS UNIT, VISTAL STOCZNIA REMONTOWA, ALSO GETS INFORMATION FROM BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA (BOS)

* BOS DECLARES THAT IT WILL NOT UNDERTAKE DEBT COLLECTION ACTIVITIES ON CO'S UNIT TILL JAN. 31, 2018