BRIEF-Vistra Energy to acquire 1,054 MW CCGT plant in Odessa, Texas

July 6 (Reuters) - Vistra Energy Corp
* Vistra energy announces agreement to acquire 1,054 mw ccgt plant in odessa, texas
* Deal for $350 million purchase price plus spark spread-based earn-out payable only if market conditions meaningfully improve
* Vistra energy corp - to acquire a 1,054 mw combined cycle, combustion turbine power plant located in odessa, texas from unit of koch ag & energy solutions, llc