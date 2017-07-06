FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Vistra Energy to acquire 1,054 MW CCGT plant in Odessa, Texas
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 6, 2017 / 12:12 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Vistra Energy to acquire 1,054 MW CCGT plant in Odessa, Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Vistra Energy Corp

* Vistra energy announces agreement to acquire 1,054 mw ccgt plant in odessa, texas

* Deal for ‍$350 million purchase price plus spark spread-based earn-out payable only if market conditions meaningfully improve​

* Vistra energy corp - asset purchase funded with cash on hand

* Says ‍asset purchase to be funded with cash on hand​

* Vistra energy - ‍to acquire 1,054 mw combined cycle, combustion turbine power plant in odessa from a subsidiary of koch ag & energy solutions, llc​

* Vistra energy corp - to acquire a 1,054 mw combined cycle, combustion turbine power plant located in odessa, texas from unit of koch ag & energy solutions, llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.