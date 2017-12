BRIEF-Vistra Energy' Unit Entered Into An Amendment To Credit Agreement

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Vistra Energy Corp:

* VISTRA ENERGY CORP SAYS EFFECTIVE DEC 14, UNIT ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCTOBER 3, 2016 - SEC FILING

* VISTRA ENERGY - IN CONNECTION WITH REPRICING AMENDMENT, VISTRA OPERATIONS MADE PARTIAL PAYDOWN TO INITIAL TERM C LOAN LENDERS IN AMOUNT OF $150 MILLION

* VISTRA ENERGY - IN CONNECTION WITH REPRICING AMENDMENT, VISTRA OPERATIONS INCREASED REVOLVING LETTER OF CREDIT COMMITMENT FROM $600 MILLION TO $715 MILLION