Feb 2 (Reuters) - VISTULA GROUP SA:

* JAN. REVENUE AT ABOUT 53.1 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP AROUND 21.1 PERCENT YOY

* JAN. MARGIN AT ABOUT 49.2 PERCENT, UP AROUND 0.4 P.P. YOY