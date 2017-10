Oct 24 (Reuters) - VISUAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD :

* ‍CANCELLATION OF PHASE 2 ACQUISITION OF 18.9% IN MOSEGEDI AND ASSOCIATES PTY LIMITED​

* DUE TO AUDIT OF MOSEGEDI FINANCIAL STATEMENTS STILL BEING INCOMPLETE, PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO PROCEED WITH PHASE 2 OF ACQUISITION OF MOSEGEDI​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)