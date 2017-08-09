BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe Q2 GAAP loss per share $6.73

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc
* Vitamin Shoppe Inc announces second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 excluding items
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $6.73
* Q2 sales $304.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $314.7 million
* Q2 same store sales fell 8.3 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Records impairment charges of $168.1 million in quarter
* To close new jersey distribution center in addition to continued restructuring at Nutri-Force
* Full year capital expenditures of $45 million
* Company expects full year 2017 comparable sales decline rate of negative mid-single digits
* Plans to close North Bergen, New Jersey distribution center prior to, or by, August 31, 2018 lease expiration
* Results during quarter were “disappointing and challenges are clear”
* Results during quarter were "disappointing and challenges are clear"
* new Jersey distribution operations will be transitioned to other distribution centers, will be substantially completed by fiscal year 2017 end