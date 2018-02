Feb 22 (Reuters) - Vitec Group Plc:

* ‍FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 10.8% TO £353.3 MILLION​

* ‍FY OPERATING PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AT £30.2M VERSUS £30.4M​ YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)