Jan 11 (Reuters) - Vitrolife AB:

* VITROLIFE ACQUIRES LICENSING RIGHTS TO TECHNOLOGY FOR EMBRYO TRANSFER

* SAYS ‍INTENDS TO COMMERCIALISE TECHNOLOGY BY MARKETING A UNIQUE EMBRYO TRANSFER CATHETER​

* SAYS ‍INITIAL PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTED TO USD 5 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT EBITDA PER SHARE MARGINALLY NEGATIVELY DURING 2018-2020 AND POSITIVELY AS FROM 2021​