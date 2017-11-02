BRIEF-Vitrolife Q3 core profit rises, like-for-like sales grow 20 pct​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Vitrolife AB

* Q3 ‍sales amounted to SEK 246 (210) million, corresponding to an increase of 17 percent in SEK​

* Q3 ‍sales growth was 20 percent in local currency and consisted in its entirety of organic growth​

* Q3 ‍operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 98 (71) million, corresponding to a margin of 40 (34) percent​

* Says looking ahead, the market outlook is essentially unchanged